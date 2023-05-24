Saudi Arabia offers large scale investment in Bangladesh

The two ministers further said they want to set up petrochemical, diesel, jet fuel, fertiliser and major distribution centres as well as shipping lines.

In reply, the prime minister said that she has already given permission and urged them to start it immediately.

Sheikh Hasina also offered Matarbari and Payra sea ports and economic zones to Saudi Arabia for mutual benefits.

In this regard, she directed the authorities concerned to take necessary measures for removing obstacles to facilitate Saudi investment in Bangladesh.

Saudi Arabia also wants to develop a partnership with Bangladesh through cooperation in various sectors including agriculture for mutual benefits.

In this regard, the Saudi ministers assured the Bangladesh prime minister of providing necessary financial and technical assistance to the country.

While discussing the issues of Hajj, both the ministers requested Bangladesh for making investment to build housing and hospitals in Saudi Arabia.