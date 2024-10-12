Govt sugar mills incur Tk 91.75b loss in 18 yrs

The Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corporation (BSFIC) last made Tk 360 million in profits in the 2005-36 fiscal, and since then it incurred Tk 91.75b in loss over the past 18 years, according to the data from Bangladesh Economic Review.

People involved in the BSFIC said the state-owned corporation is very unlikely to make a profit in the distant future with its current state of operations, while experts said there is no need for such a government entity to incur a loss. Some experts, however, argue closure is not a solution, Reasons for the loss must be identified and initiatives taken to resolve it.

Funds were wasted by installing ETP (effluent treatment plant) at the various government sugar mills that had been closed from time to time. Prothom Alo published a report titled “Money wasted by installing ETP at closed sugar mills” on 13 August 2023. Tk 200 million was spent in 2020 to set up ETP at three sugar mills where production remained suspended.