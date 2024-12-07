MPs became rubber stamps: Rehman Sobhan

Veteran economist Rehman Sobhan believes that the major political parties in the country are undemocratic and power has become centralised at the top levels of the government and political parties.

Members of parliament have turned into de facto landlords in their respective areas, making local government ineffective, he added.

Rehman Sobhan said the last three elections were flawed. In these elections, the elected MPs essentially functioned like rubber stamps.

As a result, after their terms, they spent their time on business and other activities, he pointed out.

Rehman Sobhan made these comments today, Saturday morning, while participating in the ABCD conference organised by the Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) at a hotel in the capital.

BIDS director general Binayak Sen was also present at the event.