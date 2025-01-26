Bangladesh Bank hires Big Four audit firms for banks it says lost $17b, FT reports

Bangladesh Bank has hired Big Four accountancy firms EY, Deloitte and KPMG to run an “asset quality review” of banks it claims lost $17 billon to businesspeople close to the regime of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, London-based Financial Times reports on Sunday quoting bank governor Ahsan H Mansur.

In an interview with the Financial Times, central bank governor Ahsan H Mansur said the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) had also formed 11 joint investigation teams to track down laundered money from banks and reclaim assets, and help to prosecute those responsible.

Financial Times quoted the governor as saying the investigations would look at 10 leading Bangladeshi businesses as well as the ousted former leader and her relatives.