RMG exports to EU market grow significantly

The country's readymade garment exports in January-February, 2025, grew remarkably by 36.99 per cent supported by a strong 39.02 per cent increase in volume.

Additionally, a decrease of 1.46 per cent in unit price underscores the challenges of maintaining profitability.

Bangladesh's apparel exports to the European Union (EU) experienced remarkable growth, soaring to $3.69 billion during January-February, 2025 from $2.69 billion recorded during January-February in 2024.

For the period of January-February, 2025, the EU witnessed a significant surge in apparel imports, marking a growth of 17.81 per cent amounting to $16.10 billion.

This increase was accompanied by a notable 28.66 per cent spike in volume and an 8.44 per cent decrease in average unit prices.

Industry insiders said several factors contributed to this positive export trend, including value-added garment production, the EU's economic recovery, duty-free market access, adherence to safety standards, and collaborative efforts of manufacturers and workers.