RMG exports to EU market grow significantly
The country's readymade garment exports in January-February, 2025, grew remarkably by 36.99 per cent supported by a strong 39.02 per cent increase in volume.
Additionally, a decrease of 1.46 per cent in unit price underscores the challenges of maintaining profitability.
Bangladesh's apparel exports to the European Union (EU) experienced remarkable growth, soaring to $3.69 billion during January-February, 2025 from $2.69 billion recorded during January-February in 2024.
For the period of January-February, 2025, the EU witnessed a significant surge in apparel imports, marking a growth of 17.81 per cent amounting to $16.10 billion.
This increase was accompanied by a notable 28.66 per cent spike in volume and an 8.44 per cent decrease in average unit prices.
Industry insiders said several factors contributed to this positive export trend, including value-added garment production, the EU's economic recovery, duty-free market access, adherence to safety standards, and collaborative efforts of manufacturers and workers.
These developments have increased buyer confidence, solidifying Bangladesh's position in the export landscape.
Looking ahead, the outlook remains optimistic with an expected increase in work orders throughout 2025, sustaining growth momentum.
As buyers expand their sourcing activities in Bangladesh, the growth trajectory is expected to continue, especially amidst rising tensions between the US and other countries.
In comparison, China, India, Pakistan, and Cambodia also experienced substantial growth rates in January-February 2025.
China's apparel exports to the EU reached $4.54 billion, up from $3.63 billion in January-February 2024. However, Turkey faced a 3.64 per cent decrease in apparel exports to the EU, amounting to $1.61 billion in January-February 2025, while Vietnam recorded a 16.58 per cent growth, reaching $759 million in exports.
India, Pakistan, and Cambodia secured $865 million, $711 million and $775 million in January-February 2025, respectively from the EU clothing market.
Talking to BSS, Mohiuddin Rubel, Former Director, Brand BGMEA, Managing Director, Bangladesh Apparel Exchange and Additional Managing Director, Denim Expert Ltd. said the data highlights the necessity for strategic adaptations to foster future growth.
"Despite Bangladesh's resilience in upholding export levels both in quantity and value, there is a clear imperative for the country to sustain its competitive edge and enhance profit margins amidst persistent global price declines," he added.
Rubel said key factors such as value addition and expanding market reach remain pivotal for Bangladesh's economic sustainability and prosperity.