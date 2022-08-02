Export: Nearly 15pc growth achieved in July

EPB report reads Bangladesh exported goods worth US dollar 3.98 billion in the last month, which was US dollar 60 million higher than the target set by the government in July.
The country earned US dollar 3.47 billion in exports in July of 2021.
According to that, the country gained 14.72 per cent growth in July than the previous year.
However, the export income of July decreased to US dollar 1 billion than that of June as the nation exported goods worth US dollar 4.91 billion in the latter month.