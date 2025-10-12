Majority of container handling business controlled by 5 private depots

The container-handling business surrounding the Chittagong Port is expanding rapidly, with private inland container depots (ICDs) playing a dominant role. Though 19 private depots are currently in operation, five of them account for nearly 60 per cent of all container management. With the recent hike in service charges, their revenues are expected to increase significantly.

According to the Container Depot Association, the 19 depots handled about 830,000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) of import and export containers in the first nine months of 2025 — up from 708,000 TEUs during the same period last year, marking a 17 per cent growth in the sector.

These depots operate under a regulated service model. Export goods are brought from factories to the depots, loaded into containers, cleared by customs, and then transported to the port for shipment. Nearly 90 per cent of export containers pass through these depots, which charge service fees for handling.

Similarly, 65 categories of import goods are unloaded at the depots instead of directly at the port, generating additional service revenue. Depots also earn rent by storing empty containers.

On 1 September, the association raised fees for seven categories of export-related services, including a 60 per cent increase in the container loading charge—the primary segment of export logistics. The depots also raised rent for empty containers. According to industry insiders, these hikes could raise the sector’s annual income by around Tk 3 billion.