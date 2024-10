Expatriate Bangladeshis sent around US$ 425 million in remittances during the first five-day of October in the fiscal 2024-25.

Remittance receipts were $325 million during the same period of the last

year.

Of this, remittances through state-owned and specialised banks accounted for $123.04 million, while private banks received $300.20 million, according to Bangladesh Bank data released on Sunday.