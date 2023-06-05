Onion prices fall, how much will Indian onions cost

Onion prices fell sharply in kitchen markets following the government’s decision to allow import of onion from India.

Prices of onions dropped by up to Tk 20 a kg in the capital’s Shaymbazar and Karwan Bazar, and Chattogram’s Khatunganj on Monday.

Prices fell after the agriculture minister said on Sunday that the Plant Quarantine Wing (PQW) of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DEA) would start providing permission to import onions from Monday.

Traders said price would fall further after onions arrive from India since price of this essential is very low in the neighbouring country.

Trader Nayaran Chandra Saha, owners of Nabin Traders in the spice wholesale market Shaymbazar in Dhaka, said price of onions fell to Tk 65 a kg on Monday from Tk 85 a kg on Sunday.