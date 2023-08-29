Tea production: Slow start, then boom in peak season

Tea production plunged because of the drought and lack of rain right at the start of the season. This gave rise to worries among the tea estate owners.

But tea production seemed to pick up momentum again in July for as the weather was favourable. Since the production increased in July despite a slow start to the season, hopefully there would be an increase in tea production this year.

According to Bangladesh Tea Board statistics, 40 million (4 crore) kilograms of tea has been produced in the country between January and July of the current year. The production was 38.3 million (3.83 crore) kilograms during the same period in 2022.

That means there has been a 4.60 per cent or 1.77 million (17.66 lakh) kilograms of growth in tea production during the months of January to July as compared to the same period last year.

Not just last year, but this is the record of highest production during the first seven months of the year so far in the history of country’s tea production.

The six months of June to November are considered the peak season of tea production. During this window, more than 10 million (1 crore) kilograms of tea is produced every month.