IMF positive about sanctioning $3b more budget support: Salehuddin

Adviser to the interim government on the ministries of finance, commerce, science and technology Dr Salehuddin Ahmed on Sunday said that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was positive about sanctioning $3 billion more budget support to Bangladesh.

“The IMF wanted to know about the interim government's plan to reform conditions of the $4.7 billion loans,” he told reporters at the Bangladesh secretariat today, Sunday.

Salehuddin went on saying, “I gave hints that we’ve already started our reforms and we’re committed … we told them that we won’t fail you (IMF), don’t worry.”

Responding to the concerns from the IMF, the adviser said that the government has certain plans to carry out reforms as well as boosting the tax-GDP ratio.

“We’ve hinted that we’re interested in another $3 billion budget support, and they are very positive. I will talk with the IMF managing director about it in Washington in October at the IMF board meeting,” he added.