BPDB staring at 80pc jump in annual losses

The financial loss of the state-owned Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) is likely to cross Tk 540 billion in the current fiscal after the hike in the price of gas increased their input cost. In 2021-22 its losses were Tk 299.15 billion, reports UNB.

“We have to count Tk 100 billion extra cost to pay the gas bills following the new gas price enhancement,” a top official of the BPDB told the news agency.

He said the new cost of gas purchase was already communicated to the Power Division which had already raised the issue at a high level meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) seeking further instruction.