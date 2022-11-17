Loan defaulters get all the benefits

The bank reform committee headed by economist Wahiduddin Mahmud gave its final report in 1999. The committee in the report said, “The state owned banks have been used as a tool to distribute political benefits, which is also a significant reason for default loan. Opposition from the vested groups and influential people is probably the biggest hindrance to reforming the banking sector. That is why strict political commitment is essential to reform the banking sector successfully.”

Basically, the amount of default loan has been soaring in the country as this strong political pledge was never seen.

Analysing Bangladesh’s banking sector, International Monetary Friend (IMF) in 2019 said there is a strong propensity of a certain section of people not to repay loans. At the same time, some businesspersons, who are influential and have connections with high-ups, do not feel the need to repay the loan. Those influential and powerful borrowers are now taking important decisions about Bangladesh’s banking sector.

IMF further said the default loan in Bangladesh has been kept concealed. The actual amount of default loan is much more than revealed. In total, the amount of default loan in Bangladesh is likely to be around Tk 2500 billion.

IMF said those three years ago. Bankers and economists think the current amount of default loan would be more than Tk 4000 billion, if added up.