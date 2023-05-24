Others reduce bad loans. Why can't Bangladesh?

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka top the list in terms of bad loans in South Asia while all other countries in the region are gradually reducing their non-performing loans.

In the global context, countries that are grappling with acute crises – like Ukraine, Iraq, and Lebanon – are now mired in a high volume of default loans.

Other nations have brought down their default loans through various initiatives, including strict enforcement of laws, increased monitoring, punitive actions, revocation of political backing, institutionalised loan collection, and closure or merger of weak banks.