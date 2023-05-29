Default loans jump by Tk 110 billion in 3 months

There was a moratorium on loan repayments for two years due to the outbreak of the coronavirus in 2020 and 2021. There was scope for relaxed loan repayments and access to low-interest loans last year as well. The waiver has been completely withdrawn from this year, but low-interest loans remain. This has affected the banks’ default loans. Default loans climbed to Tk 109.64 billion during the January-March term. The default loans increased by Tk 181.80 billion in one year from April 2022 to March 2023.

According to Bangladesh Bank's updated report on non-performing loans (NPL) at the end of March, the total loans stood at Tk 14 trillion in the banking sector. Default loans increased to Tk 1.31 trillion. In a nutshell, 8.8 per cent of bank loans are in default now. In December, defaulted loans were Tk 1.2 trillion or 8.16 per cent.

Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) speculates that the actual defaults are higher than what has been disclosed by Bangladesh Bank. According to them, default loans are more than Tk 3 trillion. The IMF also insisted on including rescheduled and restructured loans, doubtful loans and defaulted loans suspended by court order as default loans.