Decision to reduce VAT on internet, restaurant and clothing

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has moved away from their decision to increase VAT (value added tax) from some of the sectors in the face of massive criticism over the decision.

The NBR has decided to reduce the supplementary duty on the IT (information technology) sector, including talk time and internet data, to 20 per cent from 23 per cent.

Similarly, it has been decided to impose 5 per cent VAT on restaurant bills instead of 15 per cent. Besides, VATs on clothing, sweets and non-AC hotels and several sectors have been reduced to 10 per cent. The government had imposed 15 per cent VAT on these sectors.

NBR decided to reduce VAT in several sectors on Thursday, reliable sources confirmed. The decision will be finalised through notifications within a few days.