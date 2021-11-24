Latifur Rahman, Shahnaz Rahman, Matiur Rahaman honoured as best taxpayers

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) honoured the former chairman of Transcom Group, late Latifur Rahman, as the highest taxpayer again in the senior citizen category and his wife and Transcom Group chairperson Shahnaz Rahman in the women's category.

The NBR organised an event in the capital’s Officers' Club on Wednesday to honour the highest taxpayers and to distribute tax cards among them. Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal was present as the chief guest.