Latifur Rahman, Shahnaz Rahman, Matiur Rahaman honoured as best taxpayers

Transcom Limited chief financial officer (CFO) Md Kamrul Hassan received tax cards, crests and certificates of honour on behalf of Latifur Rahman and Shahnaz Rahman.
Eminent businessman Latifur Rahman passed away on 1 July 2020. NBR selected the highest tax payers this year on the basis of paying tax of 2019-20 financial year (June 2020 from July 2019). Previously, Latifur Rahman had become the highest taxpayer for several times.
Earlier in 2017, NBR recognised 48 families as 'Kor Bahadur Paribar' for their long-standing practice of unerring tax payment. At that time, Latifur Rahman and his family were recognised as ‘Kor Bahadur Paribar’ for their longstanding practice of unerring tax payment.
Besides, Matiur Rahman, editor of Prothom Alo published by Mediastar Limited, a concern of Transcom Group, and Mahfuz Anam, editor of The Daily Star, published by MediaWorld Limited, a concern of Transcom Group, have also become the highest taxpayers in the journalist category.
With this, Mahfuz Anam and Matiur Rahman became the top taxpayers for six straight years.
ASM Nazrul Islam, manager of The Daily Star, received the tax cards, crests and certificates of honour on behalf of Mahfuz Anam.
Also top taxpayers awarded in the journalist category were Channel i managing director Faridur Reza Sagor, director Abdul Mukit Majumder, and Chattogram daily Azadi editor Abdul Malek.
Four companies were given tax cards this year in the print and electronic media category. Transcom Group’s companies Mediastar Limited and Transcraft Limited ranked the first and the third respectively in this category.
Matiur Rahman received the crest of honour on behalf of Mediastar and Kamrul Hassan for Transcraft.
The remaining two companies are East West Media Group Limited and Somoy Media Limited.
This year, NBR provided tax cards to a total of 75 people in different professional categories. Apart from this, 66 companies received this honour.