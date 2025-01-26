Bangladesh receives $1.68b in remittance in 25 days of January
Bangladesh received $1.68 billion in remittance through legal channels during the first 25 days of January.
On average, expatriates sent $67.04 million per day during this period.
According to the latest data from Bangladesh Bank (BB), the total remittance flow for January is likely to surpass $2 billion if the current trend continues.
A breakdown of the central bank’s data shows that of the $1.68 billion received: $354.28 million came through state-owned banks, $74.4 million through a specialised bank, $1,242.53 million from private banks, and $479 million via foreign banks.
However, eight banks did not record any remittance inflow during this period. These include the state-owned Bangladesh Development Bank (BDBL) and the specialised Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank.
Private banks such as Community Bank, ICB Islami Bank, and Padma Bank also failed to report any remittance. Among foreign banks, Habib Bank, National Bank of Pakistan and State Bank of India did not receive any remittance.
During the first half of FY2024-25 (July–December), remittance inflows totalled $13.78 billion, compared to $10.8 billion during the same period last year—an increase of $2.98 billion.