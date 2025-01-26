Bangladesh receives $1.68b in remittance in 25 days of January

Bangladesh received $1.68 billion in remittance through legal channels during the first 25 days of January.

On average, expatriates sent $67.04 million per day during this period.

According to the latest data from Bangladesh Bank (BB), the total remittance flow for January is likely to surpass $2 billion if the current trend continues.

A breakdown of the central bank’s data shows that of the $1.68 billion received: $354.28 million came through state-owned banks, $74.4 million through a specialised bank, $1,242.53 million from private banks, and $479 million via foreign banks.