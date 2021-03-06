Local fish being exported to many countries

Various species of local fish cultivated in ponds, canals and water bodies in Bogura, Joypurhat are being exported. These fish include pabda, gulsha, shing, tengra etc. These are exported to different countries in Europe and America as well as China, Japan, Canada, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Myanmar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, India and Nepal.

According to the local fisheries department, on average, 1,000 tonnes of local fish are produced in ponds, canals and water bodies in Bogura region every month during the peak season. Fish become exportable four months after releasing fries. About 300 tonnes or a little over 30 per cent of the total fish production are exported. In total, fish worth Tk 120 million (Tk 12 crore) to Tk 150 million (Tk 15 crore) is exported from the Bogura region.