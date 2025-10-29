Former Awami League MP HBM Iqbal threatens to kill Premier Bank chairman, MD

Former Awami League lawmaker HBM Iqbal has reportedly issued death threats to the current chairman and managing director of Premier Bank. He also threatened to cut off the water and electricity connections to the bank’s head office in Dhaka.

Both the head office and the Banani branch of Premier Bank are located at Iqbal Centre, owned by HBM Iqbal. Following the threats, the bank authorities filed a general diary with Banani police station.

Meanwhile, the bank has begun preparations to vacate Iqbal Centre. It has already invited expressions of interest for a new location and officials are looking for suitable space in Gulshan and Banani for the head office.

In this context, Banani’s Iqbal Centre has once again come under discussion. Earlier, several media outlets, including Prothom Alo, had reported incidents of bank officials being confined in the building at different times.