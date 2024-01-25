Planning commission meets: Efforts to increase disbursement of foreign loans

The government wants to expedite the development projects apart from boosting the economy under pressure. At the same time, initiatives have been taken to expedite the disbursement of foreign loans and implementation of projects with foreign aids to increase the flow of foreign currency to tackle the dollar crisis that has been going on for the last one and a half years.

The policymakers of the government believe it will increase the foreign reserve and curb the dollar crisis.

At the same time, the government is also planning to increase state investments in the development projects considering the economic situation within the country. Besides, the Planning Commission is being made more active to ensure proper verification and implementation of the development projects.

The decisions were taken in the meeting of the Planning Commission on Wednesday. It was the third meeting of the planning commission since the independence of the country.

Prime Minister and Bangladesh Planning Commission chairperson Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting held at the NEC conference room in the capital’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.