Five local conglomerates enter billion-dollar club

Despite global price fluctuation and economic crisis, private sector continues to grow in the country and make new investment for business expansion to keep the economy vibrant.

As companies continue to import raw materials and machineries, five large industry groups entered the billion-dollar import club last fiscal.

These five business groups are Meghna Group of Industries (MGI), Abul Khair Group, City Group, BSRM and Bashundhra Group. Annual turnover of these companies is over Tk 1 trillion and more than 168,000 people are employed in these companies.

According to information of these industry groups, import volume of two of these five groups surpassed billion dollar two years ago and five top the list. Two factors mainly contributed to the rise in billion-dollar club. Firstly, business groups are expanding their factories or making new investment due to fast expansion of market. As a result, import of raw materials and machineries increased. Secondly, import price of raw materials and machineries was on the rise in international markets in 2021-22 fiscal.