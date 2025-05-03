Tax-free income ceiling likely to rise in next budget

The upcoming budget may come with some relief for individual taxpayers as the annual tax-free income threshold is likely to be hiked in the next fiscal year, according to tax officials.

Currently, individual taxpayers enjoy a tax-free income limit of up to Tk 350,000. The government is considering raising the limit by Tk 25,000 or Tk 50,000. If approved, the new tax-free threshold will be Tk 375,000 or Tk 400,000.