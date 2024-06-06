Scope of whitening black money 'unconstitutional, corruption-friendly': TIB

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has expressed shock and disappointment over the 'unethical' provision in the newly announced budget that allows the whitening of black money disguised as undisclosed income.

The anti-graft watchdog feared that the facility to legalise black money with just a 15 per cent tax would discourage honest and legitimate taxpayers, as no authority would question the money and assets declared under this provision, it said in a press release on Thursday.

This will foster a liberal environment conducive to corruption in the country. Furthermore, this opportunity undermines the ruling party's election manifesto and its frequently reiterated pledge of zero tolerance against corruption.

In light of these concerns, TIB strongly demanded the withdrawal of this provision.