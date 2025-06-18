Exports rise in top 10 markets

In the first 11 months of the current fiscal year, Bangladesh exported $7.09 billion worth of ready-made garments (RMG) to the United States, which is up by 17 per cent or $1.03 billion compared to the same period last year.

During July–May of FY2024-25, RMG exports increased in all of its top 10 export destinations, including the US. Notably, six of those markets registered double-digit growth, according to an analysis of the latest data from the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB).

The top destinations for Bangladesh's RMG exports are the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, France, the Netherlands, Poland, Italy, Canada, and Japan. Each of the countries imports over $1 billion worth of garments from Bangladesh annually.