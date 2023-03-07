IMF team due in Dhaka to discuss financial sector reform

A team of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is expected to arrive in the capital this week to set the ball rolling on financial sector reform, as part of the $ 4.5 billion loan program agreed with the Bangladesh government, reports UNB.

The IMF team will hold discussions with Bangladesh Bank, key personnel in the Finance Division, as well as officials at the Ministry of Forest, Environment and Climate Change – around $1.3 billion of the loan amount will be disbursed under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF).