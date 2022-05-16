Taka depreciated further by 80 paisa

Bangladesh Bank has devaluated taka again within a span of a week against US dollar, raising the exchange value of dollar by 80 paisa to Tk 87.50 per dollar.

Following the decision, the exporters and remitters will be benefited while import cost will go up.

Sources said the central bank fixed the exchange rate of dollar at Tk 86 by raising 20 paisa in January. The exchange rate was raised by 20 paisa in March, 25 paisa in April. The exchange rate of dollar was raised by 25 paisa and fixed at Tk 86.70 on 9 May.

However, the price of dollar exceeds Tk 90 in the open market. The price of dollar is above Tk 93 in the open market while the importers have to buy a dollar for Tk 95-96 against LC.