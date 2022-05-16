Taka depreciated further by 80 paisa

Bangladesh Bank is selling dollars continuously, and raising price gradually due to demand of dollars. In this way the central bank is trying to control the market.
Economists, however, are in favour of leaving the price of dollar over the demand and supply.
Prices of food items, raw materials and oil have increased in the international market. The shipping costs have also gone up. As a result the import cost has increased by almost 44 per cent. This is mounting pressure on the foreign exchange reserve. The way the import has increased, the export has not increased in the similar way. On the contrary the remittance has dropped. As a result, the deficit is widening every month. So dollar is being sold from the reserve to meet the import cost.
With current reserve, the import of five and a half months can be met. The reserve will decrease further if the import cost keeps increasing in this way. On the contrary, there is a pressure from the International Monetary Fund to properly maintain the accounts of reserve. In compliance of IMF guideline, export development fund, loan of government project and loan provided to Sri Lanka and deposit to Sonali Bank have to be deducted from the reserve. So the reserve will decrease by over 7 billion dollars. Now the current reserve is 4,200 US dollars.
Bankers said the inward remittance was good due to Eid. The way the cost of import has increased that cost could not be met with the export earnings. So volatility is prevailing in the financial market over dollar. There is no sign of this crisis disappearing. This crisis is mounting pressure on the reserves. Simultaneously, the crisis of cash has surfaced. As Bangladesh Bank is collecting taka by selling dollars.