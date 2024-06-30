KEXIM, ERD sign loan agreement on construction of rail-road bridge at Kalurghat

The Export-Import Bank of Korea (KEXIM) signed $0.81 billion loan agreement with for construction of rail-road bridge across the river Karnaphuli at Kalurghat point in Chattogram, said a press release,

The loan agreement features $0.72 billion from Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF) and $0.09 billion from Economic Development Promotion Facility (EDPF).

Hee-sung Yoon, chairman and CEO, KEXIM signed the loan agreement with Md. Shahriar Kader Siddiky, Secretary, Economic Relations Division, Ministry of Finance.