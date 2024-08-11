Main task is to restore order in financial sector: Salehuddin

lawFinance and planning advisor Salehuddin Ahmed said that the country is facing a difficult situation and the main task at this moment is to restore order in the financial sector.

“Law and order mean not just on the streets, but that the banks are also fully operational. The ports are largely closed - they are yet to be operational under rules and regulations,” he said on Saturday attending his first office after the oath.

Salehuddin Ahmed also said, "We want to create a smooth path for the future government. So we don’t want to stay in power for a long time."