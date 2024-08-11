Main task is to restore order in financial sector: Salehuddin
lawFinance and planning advisor Salehuddin Ahmed said that the country is facing a difficult situation and the main task at this moment is to restore order in the financial sector.
“Law and order mean not just on the streets, but that the banks are also fully operational. The ports are largely closed - they are yet to be operational under rules and regulations,” he said on Saturday attending his first office after the oath.
Salehuddin Ahmed also said, "We want to create a smooth path for the future government. So we don’t want to stay in power for a long time."
He said, “We need people who can work hard. He welcomed constructive criticism from journalists, but suggested avoiding unnecessary criticism, which hampered the working environment.”
In response to the question of whether there will be a banking commission or not, the financial adviser said the activities of Bangladesh Bank should be fully operational first, then the topic of reforms will come. If the renovations start now, the main activities will stop, he said.
On inflation, the finance adviser said, apart from macroeconomics, there was a mistake in the development strategy. "People as a whole have not benefited from development. There has been growth, but who got the results and to whom the money went, that is the main issue," he said.
The government wants to ensure equitable and fair growth. Every effort will be made for the livelihood of all people, he pointed out.
Many banks in the country have been involved in financial scams during the tenure of the recently resigned governor. But if his resignation is accepted, will he be out of the ambit of accountability - the finance adviser said in response to a question from reporters, that the position of governor is sensitive.
Regarding money laundering, the adviser said, “We all know about this, we need information about it. There is a process and we have to do this according to that.”