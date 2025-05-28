Why did BRAC Bank MD Selim RF Hussain resign?

Selim RF Hussain, managing director (MD) of BRAC Bank, the country’s leading banks, has resigned. He submitted his resignation letter to the bank’s board of directors on Tuesday, and the board accepted it.

His term was supposed to end in March 2026, when he would turn 65, but questions arose now as to why he resigned suddenly before his term ended.

The long career of this top banker did not end in a usual way. Selim RF Hussain was also the chairman of Association of Bankers, Bangladesh (ABB), thus, he maintained communication with the government and the Bangladesh Bank regarding various policy matters related to the banking sector.