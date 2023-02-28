Volkswagen China chief sees no sign of forced labour in Xinjiang plant

But the German carmaker is bound by contract with its joint venture partner SAIC to keep the plant until 2030 and has no intention of pulling out, Volkswagen chief lobbyist Thomas Steg said on a call following Brandstaetter’s visit.

The company, which said in 2012 it was approached by Beijing to build the plant, says it has never found evidence of forced labour among its workforce and that its presence is positive for the local population.

It denied that maintaining the plant was a condition imposed by Beijing to keep producing across China: “I have no knowledge of an ultimatum of any form,” Steg said.

Still, Steg said the atmosphere in Xinjiang had shifted since talks on the plant began, noting a “significantly more repressive approach” after an anti-terrorism law was implemented in the region in 2015 following numerous deadly attacks which the government has blamed on militants from Xinjiang.

But with Volkswagen seeking new contractual partners worldwide, partly to diversify its business from the Chinese market, breaking the contract with SAIC was out of the question, he said.