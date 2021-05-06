National Bank banned from disbursing loans: BB

In the wake of huge irregularities, Bangladesh Bank has imposed a ban on the National Bank in disbursing loans in bid to stop anonymous loans.

As a result the first generation private lender will not be able to lend money at present.

Moreover, the approval of the central bank has been made mandatory in recruiting senior officials at the bank. Besides, supervision has to be strengthened in recovering loans from the top customers.

Bangladesh Bank gave these instructions in a letter to the National Bank on 3 May.

With the latest move, the central bank has been trying to bring the private banks under regulations. The central never became such active over the NBL any time before.

Earlier, Bangladesh Bank took similar initiatives on the BASIC Bank and the Farmers Bank (now Padma Bank) at the last moment. However, these two banks couldn’t be saved from collapsing.

Managing director of NBL Shah Syed Abdul Bari confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo. He, however, declined to make any comment on the matter.