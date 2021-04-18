National Bank: Feud in Sikder family, loan documents not found

National Bank Limited (NBL) has disbursed Tk 6 billion (600 crore) in January-March of 2021 without approval of its board of directors and most of the documents related to these loans can’t be found now.

Officials of Bangladesh Bank are also not finding these documents too. Since investigation is underway, the private bank's board of directors is also not approving these loans albeit these loans had already been disbursed at the instruction of a member of Sikder family, who is a director of the bank.

There has been a feud in the Sikder family over the control of NBL with the brothers taking a side and a sister standing against them. One party wants to approve their irregularities while another wants action against it.

In the meantime, Bangladesh Bank has sent a letter to the NBL, seeking the detailed information on the loans disbursed after 26 December. After that, Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) started investigating the irregularities and money laundering.

The BIFU officials carried out investigation in the bank’s head office and its Mohakhali and Gulshan corporate branches on 7 and 8 April. BIFU is tasked with investigating the matter of money laundering. As a result, Bangladesh Bank and BFIU are jointly scrutinizing the overall operation of the bank.