What is happening in National Bank?

National Bank Limited, a private sector bank, has prepared to disburse big loans and has also disbursed some loans without approval, Bangladesh Bank officials have said.

Moreover, the tenure of the bank’s additional managing director (AMD), ASM Bulbul, has expired, but he is discharging duties as the acting managing director (MD).

Under such circumstance, Bangladesh Bank on Monday postponed disbursement and approval of all loans of the bank.

National Bank has to take approval from the central bank for the disbursement of loans.