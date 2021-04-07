'Conflict in Sikder family over control of National Bank'

A dispute has surfaced among the directors of National Bank Limited (NBL) over the control of the private bank after the death of its chairman.

Things turn bad to worse as the bank disbursed loans flouting rules while the additional managing director (MD) continues discharging duties as the acting managing director despite his tenure expires.

Bangladesh Bank also has to interfere from time to time.

The Sikder family controls the NBL. The sons of the bank’s late chairman Zainul Abedin Sikder want to fully take control of the bank. On the other hand, the late chairman’s daughter and lawmaker Parveen Haque Sikder and other directors want to revive the image and the financial loss of the bank. So, she wants to protect it from her brothers.

On Monday, Bangladesh Bank asked additional managing director ASM Bulbul to refrain from discharging duties as the acting MD. Controlled by the sons, NBL chairman Monwara Sikder on Tuesday approved the extension of ASM Bulbul for one more month, effective from 1 April. The Bangladesh Bank revoked the decision on Tuesday noon. Amid these circumstances, the chairman of the bank’s executive committee, Perveen Haque Sikder, has ordered to call a meeting of the committee urgently.