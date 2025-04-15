Bangladesh suspends import of yarn via land ports from India

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has suspended the import of yarn from India through land ports.

The facilities for importing yarn through Benapole, Bhomra, Sonamasjid, Banglabandha, and Burimari land ports have been revoked.

The NBR issued a notification in this regard on Tuesday, with immediate effect.

The new notification revises the earlier one issued on 27 August 2024. Yarn was primarily imported from India through these land ports.