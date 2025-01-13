VAT raising not to cause major problems: Food adviser
Food ministry adviser Ali Imam Majumder on Monday said VAT (value added tax) on some products has been raised as the government needs revenue.
Besides, a huge amount of money is needed as the government pays in subsidies a lot; this money is collected from somewhere. But there will not be any major problem for this, he stated.
Ali Imam Majumder was talking to the media at a programme at Madaripur circuit house today.
Mentioning that Aman crop sustained a hit due to the untimely flood this year, the food adviser said the food security was at risk due to this. The government has been trying to fill the deficit. Initiatives have been taken to import food from abroad. If the IRRI crop production is better, the country will not need to import rice.
The first task of the interim government is to import food and send those to various areas of the country, Ali Imam Majumder said.
Import activities will be made helpful to keep the country’s rice market stable, he insisted.
Ali Imam Majumder informed the media that they have been thinking about increasing the OMS facilities. Already 2 tonnes of rice have been sent to all the upazilas. Five million beneficiaries will receive 30 kgs of rice for two months, with Tk 15 per kg.
Responding to a question on corruption at the food ministry, the adviser said the Anti-Corruption Commission has been investigating some corruption at the ministry. This will continue in the future.
Madaripur deputy commissioner Mst. Yeasmin Akter, police super Md Saifuzzaman, local government department deputy director Md Habibul Alam were present here.