New agreement to increase Bangladesh-India trade

Bangladesh’s exports to India are six times more than that of its exports to six member countries of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC). Bangladesh imports highest number of goods from India after China.

Now both countries have begun talks on signing a comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA) to enhance trade relations. In fact, Bangladesh proposed the agreement focusing on the challenge during graduation from LDC (least developed country) status. Experts said if such deal is signed in addition to improving connectivity, trade between Bangladesh and India will increase.

The World Bank has released a report titled “Connecting to Thrive: Challenges and Opportunities of Transport Integration in Eastern South Asia” this month. The report said, today bilateral trade accounts for only about 10 per cent of Bangladesh’s trade and a mere 1 per cent of India’s trade. Bangladesh’s exports to India could increase by 182 per cent and India’s exports to Bangladesh by 126 per cent if the countries signed a free trade agreement. Improving transport connectivity between the two countries could increase exports even further, yielding a 297 percent increase in Bangladesh’s exports to India and a 172 percent increase in India’s exports to Bangladesh, the report added.