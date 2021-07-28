New mobile financial service ‘tap’ launched

"In this technological era mobile financial service or MFS is a very fitting and useful technological tool. This is why Trust Bank Limited — a company of the Army Welfare Trust — has partnered with Axiata Digital Services to launch the Trust Axiata Pay or ‘tap’. I am honoured and proud to have been able to launch such a service to coincide with the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of the country’s independence. I hope that we will be able to bring this service to the doorsteps of people Inshallah,” said chief of Army Staff General S M Shafiuddin Ahmed.

Humaira Azam, managing director and chief executive officer of Trust Bank Limited, said, “Trust Bank aims to provide the best banking services to the people of the country. This is the reason for our partnership with Axiata Group. I believe digital transaction services can reach new heights through this partnership.”