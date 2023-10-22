Cross-border power trade between Dhaka, Kathmandu unlikely before Nov 

Despite an understanding among Bangladesh, Nepal and India, state-owned Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) still cannot import electricity from the Himalayan nation.

On 28 August this year, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid had said that import of hydropower from Nepal was almost final.

It seems unlikely that the power trade will happen before November. That means, Bangladesh will not get the opportunity to export its surplus electricity to Nepal during peak demand season in winter in the Himalayan nation.

Electricity demand decreases during winter in Bangladesh while it increases in Nepal.