Bangladesh to further negotiate US tariff: Commerce secretary

Commerce secretary Mahbubur Rahman said that Bangladesh has sought time from the US to negotiate the tariff issue further.

He made these remarks while addressing a press briefing at the conference room of the commerce ministry on Monday.

The briefing was organised on his recent official visit to Washington, DC, for three-day negotiations on Bangladesh-US tariff.

The commerce secretary in his welcome speech said, "We have return to Bangladesh from the US on Sunday after the negotiations on tariff. We have sought time for negotiations for the 3rd phase and we are still exchanging views through e-mail."