Islami Bank revokes lending authority from its branches  

The new decision would curtail loan facilities for village-level entrepreneurs, which would ultimately impact the entire economy, he said, adding, “They made this plot to take out loans, with a name or anonymously.”

Earlier, a senior principal officer with the charge of branch manager was allowed to approve loans up to 1 million, while higher-ranking managers could approve up to Tk 2 million. The ceiling for loan approval by zonal managers was up to Tk 7 million.

Currently, the Islami Bank operates a total of 394 branches across the country, with each branch operating multiple sub-branches.

The letter regarding the loan sanction protocol noted that the MD would approve loans up to 5 million or raise loan limits. Loans over the threshold would require approval from the executive committee. However, branch managers are still permitted to approve agricultural loans up to 5 million.

Besides, the MD will approve loans up to Tk 5 million under the Bangladesh Bank’s refinancing scheme to ensure food security. Approval from the executive committee or board of directors would be required if the loan amount exceeds the ceiling.

Simply put, branches are not authorised to lend any loans except for agricultural ones. Moreover, several bank officials said the agriculture loan service is now suspended at the branch level.

Speaking anonymously, a branch manager from Khulna said around 50 percent of lower and middle-class traders in the locality used to take loans up to Tk 500,000 for purchasing raw materials. These loans were approved at the branch level.

“Now, we cannot sanction loans of a single penny. We get no response if the loan files are forwarded to the headquarters,” he added.

An official from a Chattogram branch said they used to disburse loans to good clients within a short period. “Now we cannot disburse any loans. Even many depositors are now seeking updates on their deposits.”