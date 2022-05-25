Nordic embassies organise business promotion event with focus on sustainability

Industries minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun attended the event as the chief guest and highlighted the long standing and friendly relations between Bangladesh and the Nordic countries.

He expressed his hope that these ties will be strengthened even further in the imminent future, with more Nordic-Bangladeshi cooperation in areas like sustainability and business investment.

The Nordic countries were among the first to recognise Bangladesh, on 4 February 1972.

Since then, the volume of trade and investment between the Nordic countries and Bangladesh has grown steadily and there is an increased interest in expanding the overall business relations.