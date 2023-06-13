BASIC Bank faces Tk 42.3b loss in a decade

BASIC Bank, once a prominent state-run bank of the country, has suffered a whooping loss of Tk 42.3 billion over the course of a decade.

There was a time when the bank prospered with highly paid officials, profitable operations and high-profile clientele, including the top business conglomerates.

The secretary of industries ministry used to serve the bank as its ex-officio chairman.

However, its fortune took a turn on 10 September 2009, when a new board was formed with former lawmaker Sheikh Abdul Hye as chairman. It was followed by a collapse in the bank’s financial management.