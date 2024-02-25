Ukraine war keeps biting economies even after two years

The Russia-Ukraine war is still biting the economies across the world, though it has been more than two years since the commencement of the conflict.

The barrage of western sanctions on Russia gave rise to an impression that the Russian economy would collapse anytime soon. But the reality is in stark contrast as the economy in Russia has shown a firm resilience and is doing comparatively better.

Rather, the other nations are grappling with enduring challenges posed by the war.