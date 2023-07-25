BATB earnings sparkle over the years

The money a company receives from sales and other proceeds during a certain period is considered the company's total revenue. Net profit is what is left after deduction of all expenses and taxes.

The government imposes higher taxes, value added tax (VAT) and other duties on cigarette companies. The government has been increasing taxes and VAT on companies that are manufacturing and distributing cigarettes and other tobacco products regularly to discourage the use of cigarettes and other tobacco products. In such a context, the price of cigarettes has increased over the years especially after submission of annual budgets.

However, a review of the financial report of BATB shows that the consumption of cigarettes cannot be reduced only by increasing the duties, taxes, and VAT. In contrast, as the price increases, so does the sales of cigarettes, contributing to higher revenue and profit for cigarette companies.

Companies that produce tobacco products are paying the highest tax in the country. The tax rate is 45 per cent, with an additional 2.5 per cent surcharge. There are other duties and VAT, too. However, cigarette sales are not decreasing despite increase in the tax every year.