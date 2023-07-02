Rawhide sold at price lower than govt fixed price

The price of salt-treated cowhide was Tk 50-55 per sqft in Dhaka this year. The commerce ministry fixed this price after discussing it with traders. Accordingly, the price of a medium-size cowhide of 25 sqft should be Tk 1,250-1,375. If Tk 300 is excluded for salt, labour wages and other expenses, the approximate price stands at Tk 950-1,075.

Visiting various places of the capital including the Posta area on the day of Eid-ul-Azha, Thursday, medium-size rawhide was seen being sold at Tk 600-850, which is at least Tk 200 lower than the price set by the government.

The government fixes price of salt-treated raw every year, but this rate is not followed during the initial sale of rawhide after slaughtering sacrificial animals as this sale usually takes place based on estimates. As a result, people slaughtering sacrificial animals and seasonal traders alleged every year that they did not receive fair price, and this year was no exception.