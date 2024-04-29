IMF advises BB to disclose full report on banks’ financial health

The visiting International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation has advised Bangladesh Bank to disclose detailed and complete information regarding bad and risky loans in the public interest.

Meeting sources said that the visiting IMF delegation gave this suggestion in the meeting held with the BB officials on Sunday (28 April).

In the meeting, the IMF asked to make the financial health of the banks and the inspection report open to the customers.

At the same time, it urged to increase the number of inspections to prevent irregularities-corruption and loan scams.