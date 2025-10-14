Independent directors to be appointed in microcredit NGOs

Until now, large microcredit organisations or NGOs such as BRAC, ASA, TMSS, BURO Bangladesh, and Uddipan have been run entirely by their own governing boards. The government now plans to introduce a provision to appoint two independent directors in each of these NGOs.

Currently, the boards of directors of microcredit institutions have 5 to 10 members. Under the new provision, it will become mandatory to include two independent directors.

The board of directors makes policy decisions for an organisation. Banks and financial institutions in the country already have the provision for appointing independent directors, who receive a monthly honorarium of Tk 50,000 and Tk 10,000 for attending each meeting. However, questions remain about how effectively they have prevented irregularities and corruption in banking. In many cases, independent directors themselves have become complicit in such irregularities.

So far, there has been no provision for independent directors in microcredit institutions. Once this new initiative is implemented, it will be the first time that independent directors are appointed in microcredit organisations, which are often referred to as NGOs but are technically microfinance institutions (MFIs). These institutions are regulated by the Microcredit Regulatory Authority (MRA), which operates under the Financial Institutions Division of the Ministry of Finance, with the Governor of Bangladesh Bank serving as its chairman.

According to MRA sources, the authority has nearly finalised a draft law and regulation containing the requirement for appointing independent directors, along with other provisions. The draft mainly focuses on enhancing the powers of the MRA and tightening control over microcredit institutions. Reportedly, Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed has approved this initiative.

Salehuddin Ahmed, who is currently in the United States to attend the annual meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), told Prothom Alo in a text message last night that he could not comment on the matter at this moment, as he first needs to learn about the recent discussions between MRA and the microcredit institutions.

Former caretaker government adviser Hossain Zillur Rahman, however, told Prothom Alo that such a proposal was prepared without understanding the ground realities. He warned that this would lead to greater government interference in microcredit institutions and could disrupt their natural working environment.