‘Made in Bangladesh’ to be showcased in Europe

Best of Bangladesh, the first ever sole ‘Made in Bangladesh’ show in Europe, is going to be held on 4-5 September in Amsterdam, Netherlands, reports UNB.

It will be organized by Bangladesh Apparel Exchange (BAE) and supported by the Bangladesh Embassy in the Netherlands.

The ‘Best of Bangladesh’ aims to serve as a dynamic platform in Europe to showcase the remarkable progress and abundant potential across diverse sectors of Bangladesh economy, especially manufacturing.

About 40 leading companies of Bangladesh from apparel, textile. Agro, handicraft, FMCG,digital industry and publication sectors are participating in the event.